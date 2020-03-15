Loading articles...

New legislation coming for workers required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 12:57 pm EDT

Premier Doug Ford speaks to reporters outside his office at Queen's Park on January 17, 2020. Image courtesy Josef Fazio.

The Province of Ontario says it will be introducing new legislation to “protect workers who are required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation or quarantine periods.”

In a release, the Office of the Premier says the legislation will include telling employers to “ensure protected leave” for those that need to self-isolate or quarantine, or care for someone who needs to do so. It will also remove the requirement of a sick note before taking leave for those purposes.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days.

