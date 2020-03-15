New legislation coming for workers required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation

The Province of Ontario says it will be introducing new legislation to “protect workers who are required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation or quarantine periods.”

In a release, the Office of the Premier says the legislation will include telling employers to “ensure protected leave” for those that need to self-isolate or quarantine, or care for someone who needs to do so. It will also remove the requirement of a sick note before taking leave for those purposes.

More details are expected to be released in the coming days.