Metrolinx releases new reduced service schedule due to COVID-19 concerns

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 12:05 pm EDT

A GO Train operated by Metrolinx on the Lakeshore line in Burlington, Ont., February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host
Summary

Metrolinx's new reduced service schedule has been released

Metrolinx has released it’s new schedule following an announcement of temporary service reductions in response to COVID-19 concerns on Friday.

The new reduced service levels for GO trains and buses as well as UP Express go into effect on March 18.

As part of the changes, train service from Toronto to Niagara Falls and St. Catherines has been suspended.

The company previously said it is expecting ridership to go down between 30 and 40 per cent as Ontario battles COVID-19.

For new temporary train times click here.

For GO bus schedules click here.

