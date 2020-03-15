Hamilton reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML
The City of Hamilton is reporting 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in that city up to 5.
A post on the city’s official Twitter account said early indications show the cases are all travel related.
The city is currently investigating 72 other patients and awaiting their test results.
Hamilton now has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
4 new cases were announced today, early indications are that these cases are travel related. Our Infectious Disease team is investigating and as more details become available, we will share as appropriate. https://t.co/UPYQzhrNKr