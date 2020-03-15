Loading articles...

Hamilton reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 10:05 am EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

The City of Hamilton is reporting 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in that city up to 5.

A post on the city’s official Twitter account said early indications show the cases are all travel related.

The city is currently investigating 72 other patients and awaiting their test results.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:58 AM
UPDATE: #SBDVP / Lawrence - stalled vehicle cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Mar 14, 2020, 10:12 AM
Retweeted @cstclair1: A long March break in Ontario.. working from home and kids to entertain.. watch them around creeks streams & rivers .. water…
Latest Weather
Read more