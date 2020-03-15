Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Eglinton West stabbing

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 8:27 am EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen outside an apartment building on Northcliffe Boulevard following a stabbing on March 15, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in the Eglinton West area early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a medical call at an apartment in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area shortly after 6 a.m.

Paramedics say a man taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

No other details regarding the circumstances of the stabbing or suspect information is available at this time.

