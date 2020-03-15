Loading articles...

39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Last Updated Mar 15, 2020 at 12:07 pm EDT

Ontario now has 39 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 142.

This marks the largest single-day jump in confirmed cases in the Province to date.

The cases appear to be concentrated across southern Ontario

There are currently 1316 cases under investigation. Five of the total cases have been resolved.

