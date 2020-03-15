Loading articles...

2 Westjet passengers test positive for COVID-19

A WestJet plane takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver on Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Westjet Airlines said Sunday two passengers on a recent flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Toronto have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both passengers were on Westjet flight 11-99 on Feb. 28 that flew from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Health officials said passengers who were seated in rows 18-22 are at risk and should self-isolate and immediately call Peel Public Health.

 

 

