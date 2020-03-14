Loading articles...

Waterloo police investigate bomb threat posted online

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 8:34 am EDT

(Source: iStock)

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged bomb threat.

Police say they received a report of a bomb threat posted to a social media site that referenced March 14 and 15.

The threat also mentioned the area of Ezra Avenue – which is near Wilfrid Laurier University.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals immediately.

