Loading articles...

The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 13, 2020

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 13, 2020:

— Ontario: 79 confirmed (five cases resolved.)

— British Columbia: 64 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved.)

— Alberta: 29 confirmed.

— Quebec: 17 confirmed.

— New Brunswick: One confirmed.

— Manitoba: One confirmed, three presumptive.

— Saskatchewan: Two presumptive.

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: One confirmed

— Total: 197 (192 confirmed, five presumptive; 11 cases resolved.)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:17 AM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Windermere Avenue and Deforest Road, @TPS11Div. Info - single vehicle collision, minor injuries to the driver…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @cstclair1: A long March break in Ontario.. working from home and kids to entertain.. watch them around creeks streams & rivers .. water…
Latest Weather
Read more