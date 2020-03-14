Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

 

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial tally up to 21.

Provincial health authorities say the new cases include four in and around Montreal.

Another 853 people are under investigation and 1,399 tests have come back negative.

The province will hold an official update in Quebec City at 1 p.m.

 

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The new figures were released this morning by the provincial government.

The cases appear to be concentrated across southern Ontario.

Ontario is currently reporting 101 cases of COVID-19, with four classified as resolved.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Mar. 14, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

