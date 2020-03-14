Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sanders wins Northern Mariana Islands caucus, 4 delegates
by Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 14, 2020 9:47 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic presidential caucus, grabbing four of the six delegates Saturday.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden won the other two. This shrinks Biden’s lead to 154 delegates in The Associated Press delegate count.
Saturday was the first time Sanders had a bigger delegate day than Biden since Nevada’s caucuses on Feb. 22. Since then, Biden swamped the Vermont senator in South Carolina, Super Tuesday and on March 10, when six states voted.
Nola Hix, chair of the U.S. territory’s Democratic Party, said 134 people caucused Saturday on the Pacific island chain of about 53,000 people.
Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press
