Ontario rolls out $10-million ad campaign to boost public awareness of COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 14, 2020 10:40 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
Ontario is rolling out a $10-million ad campaign meant to boost public awareness about COVID-19 and keep residents informed of the latest developments related to the outbreak.
The ads will roll out across print, broadcast and digital platforms starting today.
The office of Premier Doug Ford says the new ads will contain more information than the messages promoting infection prevention techniques that have been airing since January.
It says the latest ads will include advice from public health officials, travel restrictions, and COVID-19 signs and symptoms.
The disease caused by a novel form of coronavirus has sickened 198 people across Canada and resulted in one death so far — with the bulk of the cases reported in Ontario.
Health authorities in New Brunswick announced a new presumptive case of the virus early this morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.
The Canadian Press
