Ontario government encourages 'normal' grocery shopping habits

Empty store shelves at a Metro at Front Street and Church Street, March 13, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tammie Sutherland

The Ontario government is trying to reduce the concerns of shoppers who are heading to grocery stores only to see empty shelves.

Worries over the escalating cases of COVID-19 and the possibility of self-isolation have caused long lines at grocery stores as people stock up on essentials such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and produce.

“Ontarians can be confident that our food supply is robust and that our distribution system will continue to operate and remain responsive to the needs of Ontarians,” provincial health minister Christine Elliot said in a statement Saturday.

“Rest assured, we have plenty of food that will continue to reach grocery stores on a regular basis.”

The province is also encouraging Ontarians to practice “normal grocery habits” during this time.

