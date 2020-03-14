Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million dollar jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 17 will be approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes.

 

The Canadian Press

