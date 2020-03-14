Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mirvish suspending performances, closing theatres through April 12
by News Staff
Posted Mar 14, 2020 12:00 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2016. A spokesman for Mirvish Productions says "Hamilton" had already proven a record-breaking smash before the box office for the musical officially opened Monday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Evan Agostini
Mirvish theatres will be suspending performances, closing theatres today through Sun. April 12.
“For the first time in my family’s history in theatre, I have had to make the difficult decision to close our theatres,” a statement from David Mirvish read.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Mirvish theatres will suspend performances, effective from the matinee today through Sunday, April 12.”
The following shows will be affected: Hamilton, Come from Away, Summer and Us/Them.
The Boy Friend is cancelled entirely.
“We are committed to communicating with all our patrons as quickly as possible and we ask for your patience during these extraordinary circumstances,” Mirvish said.
“We realize that many of you were looking forward to enjoying great performances, and we apologize for this inconvenience. For the sake of our entire community, I look forward to life returning to normal as soon as possible.”