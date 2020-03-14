Loading articles...

Mirvish suspending performances, closing theatres through April 12

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2016. A spokesman for Mirvish Productions says "Hamilton" had already proven a record-breaking smash before the box office for the musical officially opened Monday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Evan Agostini

Mirvish theatres will be suspending performances, closing theatres today through Sun. April 12.

“For the first time in my family’s history in theatre, I have had to make the difficult decision to close our theatres,” a statement from David Mirvish read.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Mirvish theatres will suspend performances, effective from the matinee today through Sunday, April 12.”

The following shows will be affected: Hamilton, Come from Away, Summer and Us/Them.

The Boy Friend is cancelled entirely.

“We are committed to communicating with all our patrons as quickly as possible and we ask for your patience during these extraordinary circumstances,” Mirvish said.

“We realize that many of you were looking forward to enjoying great performances, and we apologize for this inconvenience. For the sake of our entire community, I look forward to life returning to normal as soon as possible.”

The company has set up a form online for those looking to get an exchange or a refund for the cancelled performances.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle just CLEARED from #WB401 west of Yonge collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:12 AM
Retweeted @cstclair1: A long March break in Ontario.. working from home and kids to entertain.. watch them around creeks streams & rivers .. water…
Latest Weather
Read more