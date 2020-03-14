Mirvish suspending performances, closing theatres through April 12

Mirvish theatres will be suspending performances, closing theatres today through Sun. April 12.

“For the first time in my family’s history in theatre, I have had to make the difficult decision to close our theatres,” a statement from David Mirvish read.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Mirvish theatres will suspend performances, effective from the matinee today through Sunday, April 12.”

The following shows will be affected: Hamilton, Come from Away, Summer and Us/Them.

The Boy Friend is cancelled entirely.

“We are committed to communicating with all our patrons as quickly as possible and we ask for your patience during these extraordinary circumstances,” Mirvish said.

“We realize that many of you were looking forward to enjoying great performances, and we apologize for this inconvenience. For the sake of our entire community, I look forward to life returning to normal as soon as possible.”

The company has set up a form online for those looking to get an exchange or a refund for the cancelled performances.