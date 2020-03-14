Loading articles...

Mirvish Productions suspends performances to help limit spread of COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

David Mirvish stands on the stage at the Princess of Wales theatre in Toronto, Tuesday Sept. 25, 2007. The musical will begin in September 2008. Mirvish Productions has suspended performances at all of its theatres starting with today's matinees through to April 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO — Mirvish Productions has suspended performances at all of its theatres in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Founder David Mirvish says the decision represents a first for the entertainment giant and was made out of an “abundance of caution.”

Cancellations take effect starting with today’s matinees and run until april 12. 

Affected shows include “Hamilton,” “Come From Away,” “Summer,” and “Us/Them.”

“The Boy Friend,” which had a limited engagement, had its entire run cancelled.

Mirvish Productions is offering an exchange or refund for any ticket for shows up to April 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press

