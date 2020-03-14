Mirvish Productions suspends performances to help limit spread of COVID-19

TORONTO — Mirvish Productions has suspended performances at all of its theatres in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Founder David Mirvish says the decision represents a first for the entertainment giant and was made out of an “abundance of caution.”

Cancellations take effect starting with today’s matinees and run until april 12.

Affected shows include “Hamilton,” “Come From Away,” “Summer,” and “Us/Them.”

“The Boy Friend,” which had a limited engagement, had its entire run cancelled.

Mirvish Productions is offering an exchange or refund for any ticket for shows up to April 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press