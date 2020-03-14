Loading articles...

Mirvish closing theatres until April 12 over COVID-19

The cast of "Come From Away," is shown in a 2016 handout photo. Mirvish Productions says it's cancelling plans to attempt the world's largest screech-in at a Toronto performance of "Come From Away" due to complaints from people in Newfoundland and Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Matthew Murphy, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Mirvish theatres will be suspending performances, closing theatres today until Sun. April 12.

The following shows will be affected: Hamilton, Come from Away, Summer and Us/Them.

The Boy Friend is cancelled entirely.

More to come

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle just CLEARED from #WB401 west of Yonge collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:12 AM
Retweeted @cstclair1: A long March break in Ontario.. working from home and kids to entertain.. watch them around creeks streams & rivers .. water…
Latest Weather
Read more