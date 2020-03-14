Loading articles...

Maine State Museum to celebrate bicentennial with free days

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine State Museum is celebrating the state’s bicentennial this weekend with a new exhibition and two days of free admission.

The museum, in Augusta, is opening a bicentennial exhibit called “Regional Struggle – National Story: Maine’s Path to Statehood” on Saturday. The museum will be open free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Representatives for the museum said it will also be open for free during those same hours on Sunday as a commemoration of Maine Statehood Day.

Museum director Bernard Fishman said the new exhibit uses artifacts and documents to tell the story of Maine since before Europeans arrived in the state. The exhibit will also detail the political and economic disagreements with Massachusetts that led to Maine’s separation from that state.

The Associated Press

