Kijiji temporarily bans listings for hand sanitizer, health masks, toilet paper

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 10:48 am EDT

A man applies sanitizer on his hands before eating food in New Delhi, India on 07 March 2020. So far, India has reported 34 coronavirus cases the majority of them in the past few days. They include 16 Italian tourists. There's growing anxiety. Schools have begun sending out advisories, a few offices have shut temporarily after employees tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the wake of shopping chaos caused by fears over COVID-19, one online giant is taking a stand against those looking to make a profit on the situation.

Kijiji announced that in an effort to curb the price gouging of certain health products, it will be temporarily banning the listings of some items.

Those items include health care masks, hand sanitizer/gel, disinfecting wipes and toilet paper.

“We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and quickly remove any listing that mentions COVID-19, coronavirus, or 2019nCoV (except books) in the title or description,” the company said in a statement.

Kijiji is also asking its users to flag any ads on its wesite they deem incorrect, misleading or deceptive.

Shoppers have been flocking to stores across the city in an attempt to stock up on supplies, leaving meany shelves empty.

