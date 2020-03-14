Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kijiji temporarily bans listings for hand sanitizer, health masks, toilet paper
by news staff
Posted Mar 14, 2020 10:37 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 10:48 am EDT
In the wake of shopping chaos caused by fears over COVID-19, one online giant is taking a stand against those looking to make a profit on the situation.
Kijiji announced that in an effort to curb the price gouging of certain health products, it will be temporarily banning the listings of some items.
Those items include health care masks, hand sanitizer/gel, disinfecting wipes and toilet paper.
“We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and quickly remove any listing that mentions COVID-19, coronavirus, or 2019nCoV (except books) in the title or description,” the company said in a statement.
Kijiji is also asking its users to flag any ads on its wesite they deem incorrect, misleading or deceptive.
Shoppers have been flocking to stores across the city in an attempt to stock up on supplies, leaving meany shelves empty.