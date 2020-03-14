Kijiji temporarily bans listings for hand sanitizer, health masks, toilet paper

In the wake of shopping chaos caused by fears over COVID-19, one online giant is taking a stand against those looking to make a profit on the situation.

Kijiji announced that in an effort to curb the price gouging of certain health products, it will be temporarily banning the listings of some items.

Those items include health care masks, hand sanitizer/gel, disinfecting wipes and toilet paper.

“We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and quickly remove any listing that mentions COVID-19, coronavirus, or 2019nCoV (except books) in the title or description,” the company said in a statement.

Kijiji is also asking its users to flag any ads on its wesite they deem incorrect, misleading or deceptive.

Shoppers have been flocking to stores across the city in an attempt to stock up on supplies, leaving meany shelves empty.