Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, surgical masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 14, 2020 8:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT
Kijiji is banning listings for health-care masks, hand sanitizer and other items in high demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak in an effort to stop price-gouging.
The classifieds website made the announcement as it outlined best-practices for buying and selling through the site during the pandemic.
It says it’s also temporarily removing listings for “disinfecting wipes and toilet paper” based on user feedback.
The website says it’s trying to “curb pricing practices that run counter to the community-minded spirit of Kijiji.”
In recent days, listings for such items had popped up on the site well above market value.
The website is also recommending that people follow health officials’ advice when meeting up to make purchases, including cleaning items with regular household cleaners or diluted bleach.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.
The Canadian Press
