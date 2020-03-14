Firearm seized after single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A car crash led to Toronto police seizing a gun from an alleged impaired driver overnight.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police said they were called to the scene for a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was place in police custody and the firearm was seized.

The driver is expected to be charged with impaired and possession of a firearm .