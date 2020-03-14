Loading articles...

Firearm seized after single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A car crash led to Toronto police seizing a gun from an alleged impaired driver overnight.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. near Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.

Police said they were called to the scene for a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of the vehicle, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was place in police custody and the firearm was seized.

The driver is expected to be charged with impaired and possession of a firearm .

