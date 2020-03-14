City, inside workers reach tentative deal

The City of Toronto and its inside workers have reached a tentative deal.

The two sides continued to bargain right up until the 12:01 a.m. Saturday deadline and announced the deal a short time later.

No details on the deal have been released.

However, due to the precautions taken over COVID-19, a ratification vote won’t take place for another three weeks.

Talks between the city and CUPE Local 79 had been going on since their contact expired in December.

Last month the union requested a no board report from the Ontario Ministry of Labour, which was then issued a few days later — starting the countdown to a potential work stoppage.

Earlier this week the city had released its contingency plan in case the 22,000 workers headed to the picket lines.

Inside workers include public health nurses, child care workers, court services staff, ambulance dispatchers, social service workers and long-term care home workers.