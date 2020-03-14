Canadians advised to avoid non-essential travel outside the country

A global travel advisory has been issued by the federal government, asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is also recommending that Canadian travellers return to Canada via commercial means while they remain available.

“Find out what commercial options are still available to return to Canada,” the advisory reads.

“Consider returning to Canada earlier than planned if these options are becoming more limited.”

As well, it’s recommending travellers make sure they have enough money and necessities, including medication, in case your travel plans are disrupted.

“This advisory overrides all other risk levels, with the exception of areas for which we advise to avoid all travel (including regional advisories). The avoid all travel advisories remain valid,” the advisory reads.

Those still considering heading outside the country are being advised to check the safety and security of your destination, as well as check the latest updates on COVID-19 on the government’s website.

This comes as the number of confirmed cases in Canada passed the 200 mark – 101 of those are in Ontario.