Toronto police ID victim in Scarborough homicide
by News Staff
Posted Mar 14, 2020 8:51 pm EDT
Police were called to a home on Murray Avenue around 10 a.m. following a shooting in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Alfie Colangelo
Police released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim Saturday.
On March 13 at around 10 a.m., police said they were called to a home on Murray Avenue in the area of Brimley Road and Sheppard Avenue East.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered
two women suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were immediately transported to a local trauma centre.
Theepa Seevaratnam, 38, of Toronto, died of her injuries in the hospital, police said.
Police did not release the name of the second victim but said she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said they are searching for a suspect, described as male, between five-foot-eight-inches and six-feet tall, with a medium build and with short hair. He was seen wearing light pants and a dark jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
This is Toronto’s 13th homicide of the year.
