Loading articles...

Toronto police ID victim in Scarborough homicide

Police were called to a home on Murray Avenue around 10 a.m. following a shooting in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Alfie Colangelo

Police released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim Saturday.

On March 13 at around 10 a.m., police said they were called to a home on Murray Avenue in the area of Brimley Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were immediately transported to a local trauma centre.

Theepa Seevaratnam, 38, of Toronto, died of her injuries in the hospital, police said.

Police did not release the name of the second victim but said she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are searching for a suspect, described as male, between five-foot-eight-inches and six-feet tall, with a medium build and with short hair. He was seen wearing light pants and a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 13th homicide of the year.

||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:43 PM
Retweeted @DRPS: Pickering road closure now OPEN - Montgomery Park Rd from 1675 Montgomery Park Rd, east to Brock Rd & including the Waterfront tr…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:12 AM
Retweeted @cstclair1: A long March break in Ontario.. working from home and kids to entertain.. watch them around creeks streams & rivers .. water…
Latest Weather
Read more