Loading articles...

49 detained in Russia at Moscow protest against repression

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

MOSCOW — Police in the Russian capital have detained dozens of people at a protest against political repression outside the headquarters of the Federal Security Service.

The OVD-Info group that monitors arrests at demonstrations in Russia said 49 people were detained on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what charges would be filed.

The detentions came as people stood in line to take part in a single picket protest. Russian law allows lone picketers without prior permission.

Rotating single pickets, in which each person stands for a short period before giving way to the next, is a frequent strategy.

The security service is the main successor to the Soviet KGB and its headquarters building on Lubyanka Square has strong symbolic resonance.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:17 AM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Windermere Avenue and Deforest Road, @TPS11Div. Info - single vehicle collision, minor injuries to the driver…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:12 AM
Retweeted @cstclair1: A long March break in Ontario.. working from home and kids to entertain.. watch them around creeks streams & rivers .. water…
Latest Weather
Read more