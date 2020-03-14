Loading articles...

22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Last Updated Mar 14, 2020 at 11:12 am EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Canadian researchers are making multiple breakthroughs in the fight against COVID-19, as a biotech firm take the firsts steps towards a vaccine and a hospital in Ottawa opened a drive-thru screening centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Ontario is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The new figures were released this morning by the provincial government.

The cases appear to be concentrated across southern Ontario – including cases in Toronto, Halton, Durham and Hamilton.

Ontario is currently reporting 101 cases of COVID-19, with five classified as resolved.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:17 AM
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Windermere Avenue and Deforest Road, @TPS11Div. Info - single vehicle collision, minor injuries to the driver…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:12 AM
Retweeted @cstclair1: A long March break in Ontario.. working from home and kids to entertain.. watch them around creeks streams & rivers .. water…
Latest Weather
Read more