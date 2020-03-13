'We will help Canadians financially': PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed Canadians from Rideau Cottage on Friday afternoon, vowing that the federal government will “help Canadians financially” in the midst of a snowballing COVID-19 pandemic.

“No one should have to worry about paying rent, buying groceries or additional childcare because of COVID19,” Trudeau said. “We will help Canadians financially.”

“The government of Canada will be introducing significant fiscal stimulus packages in the days ahead.”

The Prime Minister remains under a 14-day self-isolation after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for COVID-19.

“Her symptoms remain mild, but we are following medical advice and taking every precaution,” he said. “She will remain in isolation for the time being.”

“I want to be clear I have no symptoms,” he added. “I’m feeling good and technology allows me to work from home.”

Trudeau tried to ease the collective anxiety of Canadians during his address.

“I know that you are worried, you are worried about your health, your family’s health, about your job, your savings, about paying rent, about your kids not being in school. I know that you’re concerned about uncertainty in the global economy. The steps being taken to keep you safe have an economic impact. But what is also true is we are in the enviable position of having significant fiscal firepower available to support you.”

More to come