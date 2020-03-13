Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Two Nunavut hamlets ask visitors to stay away to keep COVID-19 out
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 13, 2020 2:13 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT
Two Nunavut hamlets are asking visitors to stay away in efforts to help keep COVID-19 out of the communities.
Cambridge Bay and Coral Harbour want consultants, government workers or business travellers from outside the territory to reschedule any planned trips.
Cambridge Bay is home to about 2,000 people, about halfway along the Northwest Passage on Victoria Island.
It’s a popular stop for cruise ships and recreational sailors, as well a gateway to the central Arctic and home to a major research centre.
Coral Harbour’s 1,000 residents live on Southampton Island on the north entry to Hudson Bay.
Experts say Nunavut’s limited health infrastructure and often overcrowded, substandard homes make it a prime spot for infection to take hold and spread.
Federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau today banned large cruise ship traffic in the Arctic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020
The Canadian Press
