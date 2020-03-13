Loading articles...

Toronto residents who have travelled in past 14 days asked to self-isolate: City

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 5:26 pm EDT

The Federal Court of Appeal has agreed to hear airlines' legal challenge to Canada's new passenger bill of rights. People carry luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Dec. 20, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The City of Toronto is asking residents who have travelled outside the country within the past 14 days to self-isolate.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says the new measure takes effect from March 14 to April 5.

De Villa says with respect to the Ontario Medical Officer of Health recommendation to avoid crowds of 250 people or more, this “does not include the use of public transit.”

More to come

