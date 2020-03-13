Loading articles...

The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 13, 2020

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 9:44 am EDT

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 13, 2020:

— Ontario: 60 confirmed (five cases resolved)

— British Columbia: 53 confirmed, including one death (six cases resolved)

— Alberta: 23 confirmed

— Quebec: 17 confirmed

— New Brunswick: one confirmed

— Manitoba: three presumptive

— Saskatchewan: one presumptive

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: one confirmed

— Total: 159 (155 confirmed, four presumptive; 11 cases resolved)

The Canadian Press

