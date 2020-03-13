Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

 

6:30 a.m.

A hospital in Ottawa has established a drive-thru testing station to screen patients for COVID-19.

Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation says the station has been established outside its emergency department and is available to people who’ve been told by Ottawa Public Health to receive testing on the virus.

The hospital says the testing centre opened Thursday night and will be open as long as they deem necessary.

 

6:15 a.m.

A group of scientists from the Toronto-area say they’ve isolated the COVID-19 virus, which means they’ll be able to better research and fight the illness.

The scientists, from Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, University of Toronto and McMaster University, say isolating the virus allows them to conduct long-term research and will help with developing treatments, vaccines and tests for the virus.

A statement from Sunnybrook says they’ll collaborate with more scientists as they research the virus.

The Canadian Press

