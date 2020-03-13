Police respond to two separate stabbings; one involving a sword

Toronto police responded to two separate stabbing incidents Friday night.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bellamy Road South and Adanac Drive at around 7 p.m. after they received a report that a man had been stabbed with a sword.

Officers found a victim suffering from stab wounds. EMS said they transported the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they have one person in custody.

Woman stabbed in the leg in York neighbourhood

Police said a woman was stabbed in the leg during an attempted robbery in a York neighbourhood Friday night.

Officers found a woman suffering from serious stab wounds to her leg. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a male, about five-foot-nine inches tall and wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers anonymously.