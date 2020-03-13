Loading articles...

Inside the 24 hours that shut down the sports world

In today’s Big Story podcast, maybe sports is supposed to be a distraction. But on Wednesday night it was an alarm bell. And it all happened at lightning speed. Just before tipoff, the NBA cancelled a game, announcing that a player had tested positive for COVID-19, and then it suspended its season.

In the following 24 hours, most leagues around the world announced they would follow suit. How did these plans escalate so quickly? Will drastic measures make people who may have been ignoring the threat of COVID-19 take it seriously? And while it’s not the primary concern—just how widespread will the fallout from this be?

GUEST: Michael Grange, Sportsnet

