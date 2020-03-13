Loading articles...

Rogers and Videotron temporarily remove internet data caps amid COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 5:15 pm EDT

Internet and DSL lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., Monday July 11, 2011. Rogers Communications Inc. and Videotron say they are temporarily lifting data caps on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. and Videotron say they are temporarily removing overage fees on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt says all its business internet plans and a majority of its home internet customers already have unlimited data but it will waive overage fees on other residential plans due to the public health situation.

Videotron says in a release that it is also suspending data limits on all residential and business internet plans to Quebec organizations and businesses implement effective teleworking measures.

The Quebec-based company says its suspension will last until March 31 and the change will be applied automatically.

The  announcements come as many businesses across Canada are allowing or requiring employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Canada has recorded more than 150 COVID-19 cases and one death in a pandemic that has swept much of the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI, TSX: QBR)

The Canadian Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
EB 401 at Bayview collectors - right lane closed due to a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:10 PM
Where To Play Forecast. This one is dedicated to the kids in #Toronto who will be off for a few weeks. Getting outs…
Latest Weather
Read more