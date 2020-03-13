Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rogers and Videotron temporarily remove internet data caps amid COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 13, 2020 5:01 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 5:15 pm EDT
Internet and DSL lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., Monday July 11, 2011. Rogers Communications Inc. and Videotron say they are temporarily lifting data caps on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. and Videotron say they are temporarily removing overage fees on internet plans amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt says all its business internet plans and a majority of its home internet customers already have unlimited data but it will waive overage fees on other residential plans due to the public health situation.
Videotron says in a release that it is also suspending data limits on all residential and business internet plans to Quebec organizations and businesses implement effective teleworking measures.
The Quebec-based company says its suspension will last until March 31 and the change will be applied automatically.
The announcements come as many businesses across Canada are allowing or requiring employees to work from home to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Canada has recorded more than 150 COVID-19 cases and one death in a pandemic that has swept much of the world.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.