Players help pay service worker wages caught in sports industry shutdown

Not all teams are on board with the idea

Some players and teams have pledged to help the workers out during the closures

Thousands of people who work for sports teams will be without a paycheque as a result of the shutdowns

With all major sports leagues seasons on hold or cancelled over the coronavirus pandemic, there are thousands of people who will be without a paycheque. From the usher who takes your ticket to the concession worker who gets you the nice cold beer during the game, their employment status is on hold.

Let’s start off with the good:

After it was announced the NBA season was on hold, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made it clear those integral people who help put on the game will be taken care of.

“We put together a program where we’re going to pay them as if those games took place,” Cuban said on FoxTV. “We would have had a game coming up tomorrow, and we’ll pay them as if that game happened.”

Shortly after, NBA Players made it known they were also going to make sure the arena workers were taken care of. Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love the first to publicly share their donation.

“I’m committing $100,000 through the Kevin Love Fund in support of the Cavaliers arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season,” he said.

The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo also tweeted he was going to help out.

“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates’ lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”

Detroit Pistons big man Blake Griffin announced he is “following suit,” putting up $100,000 as well.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson said he would cover the salaries of all of the Smoothie King Centre workers for 30 days. He said the New Orleans community has been so supportive of him since he was drafted.

In the NHL, Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said he is donating $100,000 to make sure the staff where he plays get paid during the hiatus. His teammates matched his donation.

#FlaPanthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is going to donate $100,000 to make sure all part-time staff who work at BB&T Center get paid during this hiatus. His teammates will match that $100,000 with ownership putting in whatever else is needed. pic.twitter.com/SKNSrjrecO — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 13, 2020

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation would make sure those full and part-time employees are getting paid during the stoppage.

The Penguins have announced a plan to pay full and part-time arena/service employees who would otherwise lose income on regular season games due to the pause in the NHL season. Funding will come from players, @pensfoundation, and the @MarioLemieuxFdn: https://t.co/iq98M9dvzI pic.twitter.com/tCjWpatMcb — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 13, 2020

There are several teams or owners of the teams around the NHL and NBA who have already said they will continue to pay their staff until at least the end of the month. They include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, and Detroit Red Wings.

Hopefully, this list continues to grow.

The bad:

After Zion Williamson’s pledge to take care of the staff, the Pelicans issued a statement that was taken by some to be poorly worded. It’s been taken two ways on social media; they aren’t paying for anything or they are going to pitch in to help.

Statement from the New Orleans Pelicans: pic.twitter.com/BIE9IdGX97 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 13, 2020

The ugly:

Mark Chipman, the chairman behind the company who runs the Winnipeg Jets said in a press conference that employees would not be covered.

“Those people are on part-time agreements,” Chipman said. “They work when we work. So, regrettably, to the extent that we’re not putting on shows and games, those people obviously would not have a call to work.”