Players help pay service worker wages caught in sports industry shutdown

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 9:40 pm EDT

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 7: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with the media after the game on March 7, 2020 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
With all major sports leagues seasons on hold or cancelled over the coronavirus pandemic, there are thousands of people who will be without a paycheque.  From the usher who takes your ticket to the concession worker who gets you the nice cold beer during the game, their employment status is on hold.

Let’s start off with the good:

After it was announced the NBA season was on hold, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made it clear those integral people who help put on the game will be taken care of.

“We put together a program where we’re going to pay them as if those games took place,” Cuban said on FoxTV. “We would have had a game coming up tomorrow, and we’ll pay them as if that game happened.”

Shortly after, NBA Players made it known they were also going to make sure the arena workers were taken care of. Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love the first to publicly share their donation.

“I’m committing $100,000 through the Kevin Love Fund in support of the Cavaliers arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season,” he said.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo also tweeted he was going to help out.

“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates’ lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”

Detroit Pistons big man Blake Griffin announced he is “following suit,” putting up $100,000 as well.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson said he would cover the salaries of all of the Smoothie King Centre workers for 30 days. He said the New Orleans community has been so supportive of him since he was drafted.

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.

In the NHL, Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said he is donating $100,000 to make sure the staff where he plays get paid during the hiatus. His teammates matched his donation.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation would make sure those full and part-time employees are getting paid during the stoppage.

There are several teams or owners of the teams around the NHL and NBA who have already said they will continue to pay their staff until at least the end of the month. They include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Washington Capitals,  Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, and Detroit Red Wings.

Hopefully, this list continues to grow.

The bad:

After Zion Williamson’s pledge to take care of the staff, the Pelicans issued a statement that was taken by some to be poorly worded. It’s been taken two ways on social media; they aren’t paying for anything or they are going to pitch in to help.

The ugly:

Mark Chipman, the chairman behind the company who runs the Winnipeg Jets said in a press conference that employees would not be covered.

“Those people are on part-time agreements,” Chipman said. “They work when we work. So, regrettably, to the extent that we’re not putting on shows and games, those people obviously would not have a call to work.”

