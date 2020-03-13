NewsAlert: Manitoba closing schools Monday due to COVID-19 pandemic

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says it is closing schools for three weeks because of COVID-19.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says classes will be suspended starting Monday.

He says the decision was made for the health and well-being of all Manitobans.

He says officials want to stay ahead of the virus that has caused a world-wide pandemic.

Manitoba is dealing with three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of which appear to be travel-related.

The Canadian Press