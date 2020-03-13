Loading articles...

New Zealand memorial for mosque shooting cancelled

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 8:28 pm EDT

Police keep watch outside Friday prayers at an arena in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 13, 2020. Events to mark the death of 51 people who were killed and dozens more injured when a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch March 15, 2019 begin Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year ago has been cancelled due to fears over the new coronavirus.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the Sunday service in Christchurch to mark the anniversary of the March 15 shooting.

New Zealand has had just five confirmed cases of COVID-19, and so far there haven’t been signs of a local outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision announced Saturday was pragmatic and precautionary.

Nick Perry, The Associated Press


