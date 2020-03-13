A Toronto journalist's experience in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic

In a city that’s known for its hustle and bustle vibe — New York it feels a lot quieter right now. This is my sixth time visiting my favourite city in the world (not including Toronto of course), but this time around, it certainly feels different.

COVID-19 is top of mind for absolutely everyone with over 90 cases confirmed in New York City alone. Mayor Bill de Blasio has declared a state of emergency.

Walking around my favourite place is causing me some anxiety. All I hear is whispers of “coronavirus,” people saying “I’m scared.”

Stores and restaurants are a lot quieter. Some are empty. You would think the lack of lineups would be exciting but the reality is that it’s just sad. While areas like Times Square are still quite packed, that may change soon as Broadway shows have just been cancelled.

Native New Yorkers are grappling for what this virus means for them.

In addition to Broadway shows getting shuttered, events which bring out 500 or more people have been banned by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The city’s mayor believes things will get worse before they get better and says the city could see up to 1,000 cases by next week. He said large venues, including Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, could be closed as late as September.

De Blasio thinks this crisis could last up to six months — a terrifying thought for everyone, especially small businesses and industries which rely on tourists and the gathering of people. New York City is known for its crowds.

Last night I went to a popular comedy club called Dangerfield’s and there were 12 people in the audience. All the jokes were about coronavirus and hand sanitizer. People were making an active effort not to touch each other — the host not shaking hands with any of the comedians. The comedians got candid and shared their concerns about many of their shows cancelling.

It’s a tough time for everyone right now.

What I realized after arriving here for what was supposed to be a vacation, is we are all truly in this together. The same fate awaits me when I get home. For now there’s no escaping it, no matter where you go.