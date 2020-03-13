Most Raptors players test negative for COVID-19

The NBA suspended its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19

Most of the members of the Toronto Raptors have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, the team said Friday night.

“All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative,” the team said in a news release. “Results for one additional person are pending.”

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

The Toronto Raptors were among the teams that had played against the Jazz over the past 10 days. The players were asked to put themselves in self-quarantine for 14 days.

“These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so,” the team said. “We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and – most importantly – carefully monitor our health.”