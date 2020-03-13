Loading articles...

Most Raptors players test negative for COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 10:56 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) guards against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half during an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City on March 9, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer
Summary

Most of the members of the Toronto Raptors have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus

The NBA suspended its season after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19

Results for one additional person are pending

Most of the members of the Toronto Raptors have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, the team said Friday night.

“All of the members of the travel party who were tested on Wednesday in Toronto have received their results, and they are all currently negative,” the team said in a news release. “Results for one additional person are pending.”

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

The Toronto Raptors were among the teams that had played against the Jazz over the past 10 days. The players were asked to put themselves in self-quarantine for 14 days.

“These results will not affect our protocols, however. Those asked to self-isolate by Toronto Public Health will continue to do so,” the team said. “We will all practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, and – most importantly – carefully monitor our health.”

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
CRASH - EB 401 ramp to Ritson Rd. is blocked for a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:10 PM
Where To Play Forecast. This one is dedicated to the kids in #Toronto who will be off for a few weeks. Getting outs…
Latest Weather
Read more