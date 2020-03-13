Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (13,716.33, up 1,207.88 points).

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up 14 cents, or 21.88 per cent, to $0.78 on 25.51 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.90, or 9.25 per cent, to $22.45 on 21.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up $1.85, or 11.48 per cent, to $17.96 on 17.93 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $2.39, or 13.69 per cent, to $19.85 on 15.11 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $7.42 or 20.69 per cent, to $43.29 on 14.44 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX) Mining. Down $1.61, or 6.91 per cent, to $21.69 on 13.55 million shares.

Companies in the news:

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX) Up 30 cents, or 9.52 per cent, to $3.45. Calgary-based ARC Resources said Friday it will chop its 2020 spending budget from $500 million to no more than $300 million and cut its monthly dividend from five cents per share to two cents. The move is being made to protect the balance sheet as oil prices fall, said CEO Terry Anderson in a statement.

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE) Up 31 cents, or 10.8 per cent, to $3.18. Husky announced it will cut spending this year by $900 million to about $2.4 billion, while aiming to find another $100 million in cost-saving measures. The company slashed about 370 jobs last year and announced in December it would cut capital spending plans for 2020 and 2021 by about $500 million from previous guidance due to changing market conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press