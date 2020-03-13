Honduras court overturns 58-year sentence for ex-first lady

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduras’ Supreme Court has overturned a 58-year prison sentence against former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla and ordered a new trial for her.

Court spokesman Melvin Duarte said Friday the sentence was overturned because of procedural and other errors during the first trial.

In September, a lower court had convicted Bonilla of embezzling about $600,000 in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president.

The case was originally brought by the Organization of American States’ anti-corruption mission.

Investigators for the nongovernmental National Anti-Corruption Council have told prosecutors that Bonilla deposited $600,000 in government funds into her personal bank account five days before Lobo ended his four-year term in January 2014.

Prosecutors said she used the money to buy jewelry and pay credit cards.

