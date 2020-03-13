Mississauga, Markham and Oakville close city-run recreation centres and libraries

There will be a food drive in Markham to help those who are vulnerable or may need help over the coming weeks.

Markham, Oakville and Mississauga are closing city-run recreation centres and libraries in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Peel Region has confirmed six cases of COVID-19, including at least two in Mississauga and York Region has nine cases with only one confirmed in Markham. Halton Region has two confirmed cases.

In Mississauga, all recreation, library, and cultural facilities starting Saturday, March 14 through to April 5 to the public.

This includes the programming at the Living Arts Centre, Meadowvale Theatre, Paramount Fine Foods Centre and the Mississauga Seniors’ Centre.

City Hall and the Provincial Offences court will remain open and MiWay transit will continue to provide regular service. All programming and activities by the city of Mississauga has been cancelled til April 5 including March break programs and activities.

A statement from Mayor Bonnie Crombie read, ““Given the rise of cases of COVID-19 here at home and around the world, we are taking pro-active measures as a City to ensure the health and safety of our residents.”

“I understand the impact the cancellation of March Break programs will have on families. We will continue to provide updates to residents as they become available. We ask for your patience and understanding,” read the statement.”

The town of Oakville recreation and culture facilities will also close on March 13 until April 4.

“We recognize the impact these closures will have on families and facility users, but believe the safety of our community takes precedence,” said Mayor Rob Burton in a press release. “We will continue to adjust our operations according to the recommendations of health authorities.”

The three-week closure will impact the following Town of Oakville facilities:

Glen Abbey Community Centre

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre

Iroquois Ridge Community Centre

River Oaks Community Centre

Sixteen Mile Sports Complex

Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors

Joshua’s Creek Arenas

Kinoak Arena

Maple Grove Arena

Centennial Pool

White Oaks Pool

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Oakville Museum

Oakville Galleries

Nottinghill Youth Centre

As of midnight, all libraries, seniors programs and clubs, Mark Break Camps, fitness centres, libraries, recreation centres and pools will also be closed in Markham. The customer service desk will remain open at each major community centre.

The camps at the Varley Art Gallery, Markham Museum and Flato Markham Theatre have also been cancelled.

“This is a proactive step [to keep from] the spreading of the virus, and i need people to keep this in perspective. This isn’t all out panic and it shouldn’t be.” said Mayor Scarpitti. “This is about ensuring that we are not spreading the virus at a rate that begins to put a stress of health care facilities. Any inconvenience we may be living over the next couple of weeks, far outweighs the potential surge and burden on our healthcare system.”

The mayor also announced they would be launching a food drive to help those who are vulnerable or may need help over the coming weeks.

There will be boxes at Markham Fire stations and several grocery stores across the city.