Gregoire Trudeau latest Canadian identified for contracting COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 13, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
OTTAWA — The prime minister’s wife is the latest Canadian identified for contracting the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus spreading rapidly around the world.
The Prime Minister’s Office announced late Thursday that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, but she is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in good health with no symptoms, but will stay in isolation for 14 days and hold meetings by telephone or videoconferencing.
The announcement capped a day where provincial governments advised against international travel and Ontario announced plans to close its schools for two weeks because of COVID-19.
There was a slew of major event cancellations on Thursday, as keeping a distance from others to help prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus was on full display.
The Juno Awards scheduled for the weekend in Saskatoon, the National Hockey League suspended its season and Major League Baseball ended spring training in Florida and pushed back the start of the season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020