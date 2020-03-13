Futures market points to positive open for U.S. stocks amid COVID-19 fears

TORONTO — The futures market pointed to a positive start for U.S. stock markets which have plunged this week as investors’ concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic gripped markets.

The rout on stock markets has come amid cancellations and shutdowns around the world as governments have moved to deal with the outbreak of the virus.

The plunge has put the S&P/TSX composite index in bear market territory, off more than 20 per cent from its record high hit earlier this year.

The Bank of Canada moved Thursday with a $7-billion promise to the country’s banking system and an expansion of its bond buy-back program, making moves it hasn’t used since the financial crisis.

Stock markets had been under pressure in recent weeks amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

However, losses picked up this week after Saudi Arabia moved to boost oil production in a price war with Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press