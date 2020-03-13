CN Tower closed until April 14 due to coronavirus

The CN Tower will be closed until the next month amid concerns over COVID-19.

Canada Lands Company, which owns the landmark and Downsview Park, said the tourist destination will close starting Friday night and won’t reopen until April 14.

“We feel very strongly about removing these venues from circulation where transmission of the Covid-19 virus could take place,” said John McBain, president and CEO of Canada Lands Company said in a release.

“We all need to do our part to help ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce COVID-19 impact on health care capacities.”

The CN Tower will remain lit at night and a reduced number of employees will continue to work at the tower.

Educational programming at Downsview Park has also been cancelled but the outdoor park will remain open.

The company said this closure does not apply to indoor recreation facilities at the park or at the Centennial College Campus at Downsview since they are independent operations.

The announcement comes a day after the Ontario government said it would shutter schools for two weeks following March Break, which begins on Monday.

After that announcement, the province’s chief medical officer encouraged parents not to take children to enclosed public spaces such as museums and shopping malls.