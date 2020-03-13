Loading articles...

City of Toronto asks residents who have travelled in past 14 days to self-isolate

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 6:40 pm EDT

The City of Toronto is asking residents who have travelled outside the country within the past 14 days to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in in the city.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says the new measure takes effect from March 14 to April 5.

Mayor John Tory is in self-isolation as part of new measures. Tory returned from a business trip to London, England on Wednesday and says he will be in self-isolation for the next 12 days.

See the City’s full statement below.

Related Stories

Toronto cancelling city-run programs, closing facilitiesMayor John Tory to self-isolate under new travel measures announced by the City
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: Collision Orenda Rd/ Tilbury Ct #Brampton 2 vehs involved Minor injuries Orenda Rd temporarily closed between Tilbury and H…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:10 PM
Where To Play Forecast. This one is dedicated to the kids in #Toronto who will be off for a few weeks. Getting outs…
Latest Weather
Read more