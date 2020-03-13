City of Toronto asks residents who have travelled in past 14 days to self-isolate

The City of Toronto is asking residents who have travelled outside the country within the past 14 days to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in in the city.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says the new measure takes effect from March 14 to April 5.

Mayor John Tory is in self-isolation as part of new measures. Tory returned from a business trip to London, England on Wednesday and says he will be in self-isolation for the next 12 days.

