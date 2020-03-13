Canadian Armed Forces bans international travel for military personnel

Canadian Armed Forces commander Gen. Jonathan Vance is ordering a ban on all international travel for military personnel for at least the next three weeks as a result of COVID-19.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Vance says the move is necessary to protect the military from being unduly affected by the illness given its “unique and existential obligation” to continue operations and be prepared for unknown challenges.

All non-essential gatherings in Canada have also been suspended, while military personnel are being told to work from home where possible.

Military schools and colleges will continue operating, but students are confined to bases.

Vance says military personnel who have purchased vacation packages will be reimbursed for cancelling.