Loading articles...

Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday he is stepping down from the company’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.

He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

The billionaire announced Friday that he’s leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.

Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: Collision Orenda Rd/ Tilbury Ct #Brampton 2 vehs involved Minor injuries Orenda Rd temporarily closed between Tilbury and H…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:10 PM
Where To Play Forecast. This one is dedicated to the kids in #Toronto who will be off for a few weeks. Getting outs…
Latest Weather
Read more