Bare store shelves, long lines at grocers amid coronavirus stockpiling

Shoppers across Canada face long lines and empty store shelves in some grocery stores as the novel coronavirus outbreak has prompted people to stock up on toilet paper, cleaning products and other supplies.

Social media users are sharing photos and videos of closed entrances to manage crowds, bare shelves and massive check out line ups.

Harmony Samra says she waited 10 minutes to secure a parking spot Thursday afternoon at her local No Frills in Toronto.

Inside, she says, people shopped in groups with two or three full carts, and the store was nearly out of pasta and most cleaning products.

Lisa Campbell says she’s been ordering food in rather than face grocery shopping, but her staff have told her of a Calgary Costco sold out of meat products.

Another staff member in Toronto sent her photos of barren produce shelves at their local store.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press