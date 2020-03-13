Loading articles...

Bank of Canada cuts benchmark rate to 0.75 per cent

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 2:19 pm EDT

The Bank of Canada is seen Wednesday September 6, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Bank of Canada is cutting its overnight rate target by half a percentage point to 0.75 per cent in response to COVID-19.

More to come

