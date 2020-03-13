Loading articles...

2 dead in Southern California small plane crash

Last Updated Mar 13, 2020 at 11:44 pm EDT

SYLMAR, Calif. — A small plane crashed near a Southern California landfill in overcast, rainy weather on Friday, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The wreckage of the single-engine Mooney M20 was found at around 5:30 p.m. on a hill near the Sunshine Canyon Landfill northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.

The plane had taken off from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, Oregon. Shortly before 2 p.m., it vanished from the radar while heading to Van Nuys Airport, said Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Reports of a possible plane crash came in about an hour later. Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies went to the reported scene near the Newhall Pass, a mountain freeway corridor northwest of Los Angeles.

However, poor visibility and muddy, rugged terrain hampered the search.

“Our deputies had to hike in and it took a little while to find the wreckage,” sheriff’s Lt. Ethan Marquez told KCBS-TV.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, including whether it may have been weather-related.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
Delays on the WB 401 approaching Hwy 427 because of construction in the three left lanes. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:10 PM
Where To Play Forecast. This one is dedicated to the kids in #Toronto who will be off for a few weeks. Getting outs…
Latest Weather
Read more